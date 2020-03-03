Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market – Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2024 | Carestream Health, CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Alcon introduces NGENUITY® 3D Visualization System with DATAFUSION™ to simplify, customize vitreoretinal surgery

In July 2018. Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, launches the new NGENUITY 3D Visualization System with DATAFUSION at the 2018 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) annual meeting. The high-definition screen of the NGENUITY system will continue to provide retinal surgeons unprecedented 3D visualization of the back of the eye with greater depth and detail during surgery than traditional microscopes. With the addition of the DATAFUSION software, NGENUITY now also offers integration with the CONSTELLATION Vision System, the leading technology platform for vitreoretinal surgery.

Growing need for Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment to promote the growth in Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Market

According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. It is estimated that there will be approximately 16 million new cancer cases by 2020 and 10 million cancer deaths every year. Growing need for Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment for several neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Gastroenterology offers significant growth for the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization System Market. Moreover, Technological advancement in the Visualization technique such as 3D and 4D imaging has increased application in the healthcare sector for imaging modalities which is further driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of 5D imaging technology may hamper the growth of the market. Going forward, advancement in the healthcare industry has focused on people suffering from different diseases is anticipated to create growth opportunities for leading players in Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market.

North America to dominate the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization system Market worldwide through 2018-2024

North America is the leading region in this market followed by Europe. The U.S. has the largest market in the North America region. The factor responsible for the growth of this market in the North America region is a development in the healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for the adoption of advanced technology. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific region such as India and China is anticipated steady growth rate in this market. Growing geriatric population along with rising prevalence of diseases and an increasing number of hospitals coupled with advancements in are some of the factors fuelling the growth of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Asia Pacific region.

