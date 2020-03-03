Aptamer Market to Attain the Value of US$5.0 Bn by the End of 2025

The chemically synthesized single-standard oligonucleotides (a polynucleotide which contains a relatively small number of nucleotides) are aptamers. Aptamers are developed from more reliable procedures than the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies. These are oligonucleotides which bind to the especially the molecules such as proteins to be used in numerous applications in the field such as research and therapeutics.

Increasing research activities for development of the novel aptamers to be used in numerous medical application is augmenting adoption and fuelling the growth of the global Aptamer Market. Additionally, factors such as high thermal stability and cost-efficiency are likely to boost adoption of the aptamer which is likely to boost growth of the global aptamer market. However, lack of regulatory guidelines on molecule development and some of the unfavorable characteristics of the aptamers are hampers growth of the market.

The global aptamer market was valued at nearly US$1.0 bn in 2016 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain the value of US$5.0 bn by the end of 2025. This growth is attributable to advancements in technologies for selection of proper aptamer and increasing focus on research by numerous players in aptamer technology are likely to fuel the growth of the global aptamer market.

The aptamer market is segmented on the basis of material type, selection technique, application, and region. On the basis of the selection technique, the market is segmented into the SELEX technique and other techniques (X-aptamer and MARAS technique). Among these, SELEX technique is expected to account for the leading share in the global market for aptamer over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. This growth is attributable to the advancement of the techniques such as CE-SELEX and M-SELEX which helps to overcome some of the limitations in the other procedures for selection of aptamers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Of these, the research segment is dominating the global market for aptamer and is expected to continue over the forecast period with the impressive CAGR of 21.0%. This growth is attributable to the increased investment in the research and development by numerous key players for development of advanced aptamer. However, the diagnostics segment accounted for the 30% share of the global aptamer market in 2016. This growth is attributable to the advancements such as effective adsorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties and some of the unique chemical properties.

On the basis of region, the global aptamer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Of these, in 2016, North America dominated the global market for aptamer. Presence of numerous key players in the global aptamer market and high investments from these companies are fuelling the growth of the region. Additionally, growing demand for pharmaceuticals from developing countries such as China and India are driving the expansion of Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global aptamer market are AM Biotech, Aptamer Group, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptagen, LLC., and Base Pair Biotechnologies.