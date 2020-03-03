Automotive Antifreeze Market, By Component, By Authentication Type, By Function, By Application – Forecast 2024 by Top Key Players Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Cummins, BASF SE

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Automotive Antifreeze” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global automotive antifreeze market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing vehicle production is fuelling the growth of Automotive Antifreeze Market

Rising automotive industry all over the globe and growing demand for high-performance commercial vehicles are the key factors to enhance the growth of automotive antifreeze market. In addition, growing concerns related to the protecting the automotive engines and radiators are propelling the demand for automotive antifreeze products. Increased demand for Ethylene Glycol to further facilitate growth in this market. Ethylene Glycol is mainly used in the automotive industry owing to its desirable thermal properties, including a high boiling point, low freezing point. Going forward, research and development activities for cost-effective, environment-friendly, Bio-Based Coolants or Antifreeze are anticipated to create immense opportunities for the Automotive Antifreeze Market over the forecast period.

Valvoline Announced Openings of Acquired Quick-Lube Center in Greater Detroit Area

In July 2018, Valvoline Inc. a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services announced that it has acquired a quick lube location in the greater Detroit area that is now operating as a company-owned Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service center.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the global Automotive Antifreeze market

Asia Pacific region is dominated by the automotive antifreeze market followed by North America. The factor responsible for the growth of this market is the growing demand for passenger car and the lightweight vehicle in countries such as India, China, and Japan. In addition, the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and increasing sale of automobiles in China is also creating huge growth for Automotive Antifreeze Market. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in automotive antifreeze market. The demand for light vans and trucks has grown in this region. Europe has expected the steady growth in this market owing to the growing automotive manufacturing and aerospace sector.

