Automotive Brake Fluid Market in depth analysis with Top Manufacturers, Production, Price, Revenue and Market Share, Production, Consumption, Import and Export from 2018 to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Automotive Brake Fluid” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global automotive brake fluid market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Prestone Philippines enters the motor oil market

The brand known the world over for their brake fluid and coolant is now also offering their own line of motor oils for gasoline and diesel engines. Introducing the all-new Prestone G-Tech and D-Tech line of motor oils. Available in 1-liter and 4-liter sizes, Prestone’s new line of motor oils meet stringent requirements across the globe and can be used in both old and new types of engines.

First up is the G-Tech range of motor oils suited for gasoline-powered motors. G-Tech Advance serves as the brand’s mineral & synthetic blend and is rated at 10W-40. It uses a hydrocracked base oil with a core additive for better engine performance. It also improves piston cleanliness, increases engine sludge protection, deliver better fuel efficiency and lower oil consumption on naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engines.

Increasing engine sludge protection, deliver better fuel efficiency and lower oil consumption boost the market growth

Automotive brake fluid serves as a lubricant for moving parts and prevents corrosion. In addition, automotive brake fluid is renewed after a certain time period, or if the vehicles travel a defined number of Kms. Brake fluid is changed in order to prevent brake failure and to maintain the boiling point at a safe level. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving growth in this market. High demand for vehicles coupled with the increased adoption of the advanced braking system over the globe is augmenting the growth of the market. however, Reluctance in timely changing of oil is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The on-going developments for the better braking response, flexibility, durability and longer lives of the brake fluid, growing demand for environment-friendly brake fluids and Continuous developments in car service outlets to create huge opportunities for the Automotive Brake Fluid Market.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the global Automotive Brake Fluid market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region holds a major share in the automotive brake fluid market. countries such as China and India expected to have faster growth in this market owing to the growing number of vehicles. Increased production of vehicles coupled with growing key manufacturers in this region and expansion of the automotive sector is projected to boost the market in the Asia Pacific.

The leading key players in automotive brake fluid market are Castrol, Dow Automotive Systems, Pentosin, Shenzhen Pingchi Industry Co., FAW Group Corporation, Delian Group, Valvoline, Shell.

