Automotive Heat Treatment Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Heat treatment and surface engineering processes are applied in the manufacture of automotive components.

Heat treatment processes impart the required strength or hardness properties as dictated by the given component application.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Heat Treatment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Heat Treatment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Heat Treatment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solution Heat Treatment

Solution Annealing

Polymer / Glycol Quench

Others

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

Valeo Group (France)

Eaton (USA)

Schaeffler (Germany)

Mahle (Germany)

JTEKT (Japan)

GKN (UK)

BorgWarner (USA)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Tenneco (USA)

Knorr-Bremse (Germany)

Dana (USA)

TVS Group (India)

Hyundai WIA (Korea)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)

NHK Spring (Japan)

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

Mando (Korea)

Linamar (Canada)

Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

GAC Component (China)

Brembo (Italy)

Martinrea International (Canada)

SeAH Besteel (Korea)

EXEDY (Japan)

Kalyani Group (India)

Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)

Aichi Steel (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Sogefi (Italy)

Aisan Industry (Japan)

LISI Group (LISI AUTOMOTIVE) (France)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Heat Treatment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Heat Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Heat Treatment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Heat Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Heat Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Heat Treatment by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Heat Treatment by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Heat Treatment Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

