Automotive Leather/ Fabric Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Leather is a durable and flexible material created by tanning animal rawhides, mostly cattle hide and fabric is a flexible material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres (yarn or thread).

The fabric seats in the car are generally nylon or polyester.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Leather/Fabric market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Leather/Fabric business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Leather/Fabric market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Leather/Fabric value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Leather

Fabric

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Adient (USA)

Continental (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Faurecia (France)

Lear (USA)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

NHK Spring (Japan)

Draexlmaier Group (Germany)

TS TECH (Japan)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

GAC Component (China)

TACHI-S (Japan)

Inteva Products (USA)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

Dongfeng Motor Parts And Components Group (China)

GRAMMER (Germany)

Roechling (Germany)

Kasai Kogyo (Japan)

Changchun Faway Automobile Components (China)

Inoac (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Pacific Industrial (Japan)

Daewon Kangup (Korea)

Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (DETC) (China)

International Textile Group (USA)

Kyowa Leather Cloth (Japan)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Meiwa Industry (Japan)

Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts (China)

Borgers (Germany)

ISRINGHAUSEN (Germany)

Aichi Hikaku Industry (Japan)

Alcantara (Italy)

ARACO (Japan)

Asada U (Japan)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Chiyoda Intrgre (Japan)

COWERK (Japan)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Leather/Fabric consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Leather/Fabric market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Leather/Fabric manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Leather/Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Leather/Fabric submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Leather/Fabric by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Leather/Fabric by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Leather/Fabric Market Forecast

