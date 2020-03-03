BAKING YEAST MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Baking yeast is a tiny plant-like microorganism that exists all around us – in soil, on plants and even in the air. It has existed for so long, it is referred to as the oldest plant cultivated by man.The main purpose of baking yeast is to serve as a catalyst in the process of fermentation, which is essential in the making of bread.
The global Baking Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baking Yeast market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Baking Yeast in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baking Yeast in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Baking Yeast market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baking Yeast market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Lallemand
Leiber
Pakmaya
Alltech
DCL Yeast
National Enzyme
Algist Bruggeman
Kerry Group
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
Angel Yeast
Guangxi Forise Yeast
Market size by Product
Regular Active Dry Yeast
Instant Yeast
Market size by End User
Bread
Cake
Dessert
Biscuits
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
