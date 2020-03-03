Biopesticides Market Is Expected to Reach $11,176 Million, Globally, by 2022: Actagro LLC., Ag Biochem Inc., Agbitech Pty Ltd., Bio-Tech Ltd., Amit Biotech.

Biopesticides Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, states that the global market was valued at $3,738 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $11,176 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022. Based on the crop type, orchards segment occupied major share of the global market in 2015.

Increase in investment in R&D and emerging developments in biopesticides manufacturing technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The microbial pesticides (i.e., products that contain a microorganism, such as a bacterium or fungus as the active ingredient) and the biochemical pesticides, (i.e., products that contain naturally occurring substances, such as insect sex pheromones, certain plant extracts, and fatty acids) provide crop protection without any harmful residues. Biopesticidal products provide viable alternatives in situations where conventional chemical pesticides and genetically modified crops are subject to regulatory restrictions driving the market growth. Biopesticides comply with market-imposed requirements for pest management programs by food processors and retailers for organic food. Furthermore, biopesticides are environment-friendly and meet stringent organic farming requirements driving the market growth. Biopesticides are exempted from Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) that are applicable to synthetic pesticides and are expected to to encourage the development of insect, fungal, and bacterial resistance.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/538

The microbial biopesticides segment accounted for the highest share, both in terms of value and volume, owing to the increase in usage of bacterial biopesticides in the agriculture and horticulture industry. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2015, North America dominated the global biopesticides market with highest share, in terms of both revenue and volume. This was attributed to the high percentage of manufacturers and stringent governmental regulations, customer demands, and available land for cultivation. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest rate, registering value CAGR of 21.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to extensive demand from the developing countries, such as India and China.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/538

The key players of biopesticides market profiled in this report are Actagro LLC., Ag Biochem Inc., Agbitech Pty Ltd., Bio-Tech Ltd., Amit Biotech, Amvac Chemical, Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, Arbico Organics, Bayer Aga, and Basf Corp. (Formerly Becker Underwood Inc.).

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com