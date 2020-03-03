Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market Insights,Forecast to 2024 | GE Healthcare, SunTech Medical, Withings SA, Spacelabs Healthcare

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Download Sample Copy of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1802

Masimo Announced Vital Signs Check Application for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform

July 2018, Masimo has launched the worldwide release of the Vital Signs Check Application, an integrated patient data collection and workflow application for the Masimo Root® patient monitoring and connectivity platform. Vital Signs Check, available for new and existing Root customers through a software upgrade and augments Root’s versatility by helping to automate hospital vital signs testing workflows. Root is a powerful, expandable platform that integrates an array of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions – in a single, clinician-centric hub.

Increase occurrences of hypertension to drive the growth in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market

Factors such as an increase in aged population inclined to high blood pressure are anticipated to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Further, increase occurrences of hypertension, increasing awareness among individuals regarding the effect of high/ low blood pressure on health are also boosting the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market. Growing consciousness levels and demand for personalized and portable devices for blood pressure monitoring is also responsible for the growth of this market. Additionally, growing incidence of hypertension has directed to increasing demand for rapid, accurate and cost-effective diagnostic solutions and for this, blood pressure monitors are one of the dynamic sign monitors of life. Cost effective and accurate features of this devices will further create an oppornuties in upcoming years resulting in the growth of the market.

North America has dominated the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories market

North America has dominated the market growth followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The growth in North America is due to increase in the incidence of hypertension and growing preference of patients for digitally and technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices are boosting the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market. Europe region is driven by factors such as strong public health policies and extensively available diagnosis and treatment option in the developed nations. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the presence of noticeable market players in the countries of India, China, and Japan who have well-established distribution channels and apart from that, the shifting trend towards defensive healthcare is also fuelling the growth of blood pressure monitoring device and accessories market.

Buy Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1802

The major key players in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market are GE Healthcare, SunTech Medical, Inc., Withings SA, Spacelabs Healthcare, American Diagnostic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., A&D Medical, Welch Allyn, Inc., SPENGLER and Schiller AG.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.