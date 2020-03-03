Build Automation Software 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Build Automation Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Build Automation Software Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Build Automation Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes. It automates commonly performed tasks in the software development process.

In 2018, the global Build Automation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Build Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Build Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Jenkins

TeamCity

CircleCI

Bamboo

Ansible

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Apache Maven

Azure Automation

Codeship

Travis CI

Gradle

Chef

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3623149-global-build-automation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3623149-global-build-automation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Build Automation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Build Automation Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Build Automation Software Market Size

2.2 Build Automation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Build Automation Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Build Automation Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…….. http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/build-automation-software-2019-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2025_322472.html



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Jenkins

12.1.1 Jenkins Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.1.4 Jenkins Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Jenkins Recent Development

12.2 TeamCity

12.2.1 TeamCity Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.2.4 TeamCity Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TeamCity Recent Development

12.3 CircleCI

12.3.1 CircleCI Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.3.4 CircleCI Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CircleCI Recent Development

12.4 Bamboo

12.4.1 Bamboo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.4.4 Bamboo Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bamboo Recent Development

12.5 Ansible

12.5.1 Ansible Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.5.4 Ansible Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ansible Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft Team Foundation Server

12.6.1 Microsoft Team Foundation Server Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Team Foundation Server Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Team Foundation Server Recent Development

12.7 Apache Maven

12.7.1 Apache Maven Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.7.4 Apache Maven Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Apache Maven Recent Development

12.8 Azure Automation

12.8.1 Azure Automation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.8.4 Azure Automation Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Azure Automation Recent Development

12.9 Codeship

12.9.1 Codeship Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.9.4 Codeship Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Codeship Recent Development

12.10 Travis CI

12.10.1 Travis CI Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Build Automation Software Introduction

12.10.4 Travis CI Revenue in Build Automation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Travis CI Recent Development

12.11 Gradle

12.12 Chef

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3623149-global-build-automation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025