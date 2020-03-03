Calcium Propionate Market Size, Share, News, Trend, Demand, Opportunity by the end of 2023| Key Players – ABF Ingredients, AB Mauri , Macco Organiques, Niacet Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd.

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Calcium Propionate” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

DOWDUPONT successfully completed the merger

September 2017, DowDuPont announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (“DuPont”). The combined entity operating as a holding company under the name “DowDuPont™” with three divisions – Agriculture, Materials Science, and Specialty Products. DowDuPont will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker symbol “DWDP.” DowDuPont is a launching pad for three intended strong companies that will be better positioned to reinvest in science and innovation, solve our customers’ ever-evolving challenges, and generate long-term returns for our shareholders. This merger would help to increases the customer base of the company, increase the product portfolio and also helps in expansion and distribution of the sales network of the company.

Increasing applications of calcium propionate in food preservative sector to promote growth in the Calcium Propionate market over 2018 to 2024

Increasing applications of calcium propionate in food preservative sector are driving the growth of the market. Further, rising consumer preferences for fresh food products and growing health concerns joined with changing consumer lifestyle are also boosting the growth of Calcium Propionate market. Additionally, this market is enormously growing, owing to the increasing inclinations of consumers towards hygiene, and fresh food. Furthermore, it also increases the shelf life of the product. Moreover, on the flip side, the shortage of raw materials and its increasing prices are hampering the production of calcium propionate market.

North America to dominate the global calcium propionate market through 2018-2024

North America accounted for the highest market share in the calcium propionate market. It is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate. In North America region factors such as increasing consumption of bakery food, growing concerns regarding food-related health issues and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are driving the growth of Calcium propionate market in this region. While Asia Pacific region is predictable to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, followed by North America. Further, in Asia Pacific region growing consciousness concerning calcium propionate and its benefits, and growing inclination towards western consumer lifestyle are indirectly affecting their food and consumption habits in this region. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

The major key players in Calcium Propionate Market are The Dow Chemical Company, ABF Ingredients, AB Mauri , Macco Organiques Inc. , Niacet Corporation, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Bell Chem, Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co., Ltd. and Kemin Industries.

