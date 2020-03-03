Change And Configuration Management Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2027

Change and configuration management is gradually gaining importance across enterprises due to its several benefits such as reduction in cost as it avoids unnecessary duplication due to knowledge of all the elements required for configuration, provides greater agility and faster problem resolution, thus giving better quality of service. In addition to this, change and configuration management have the ability to define and enforce formal policies and procedures that govern asset identification, status monitoring, and auditing and offers enhanced efficiencies, stability and control by improving visibility and tracking. Hence by configuring an efficient change and configuration management system, an enterprise can achieve greater levels of security and minimize the risk factor involved in any project.

Configuration management system comes into picture if there is any change related to the development of the product, for example if a new feature is added into the scope during the development phase of the product. Change management system is relevant when there is a change related to the timeline or the cost of the project.

Change and Configuration Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of change and configuration management is the increase in demand for customized products with multiple options that increases the number of product configuration thereby complicating design changes. Also, due to increase in number of competitors in every vertical, customers are looking out for processes that have shorter development cycles, are cost efficient and are backed by constant innovation, which is another critical driver for change and configuration management market. In addition to this, due to the complexity of the products and services, integration of electrical, mechanical, firmware and software components is required which creates the need for enterprises to have an efficient change and configuration management system in place.

Change and Configuration ManagementMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

SMEs

Large Scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Change and Configuration ManagementMarket: Competition Landscape

Few of the companies in Change and Configuration Management market are: International Business Machine Corporation, BMC Software, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, McCabe Software, Codenvy, Inc. and Puppet. These companies are continually in the process of enhancing their solutions portfolio.

