Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market increasing demand with key Players Lubrizol, Arkema, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical

Overview of Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Report 2019

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc.

In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 °C to 90-125 °C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 °C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 °C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground.

The Middle East chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption market is led by Saudi Arabia, holding about 37.81% of consumption market in 2016. Iran is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) are concentrated in Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical and Gaoxin Chemical. Lubrizol is the world leader.

CPVC has better mechanical properties, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical properties and flame retardant self-extinguishing properties, and it can be widely used in chemical, construction and other fields to replace wood and steel. The major fields are including pipe, pipe fittings industry, power cable casing industry, coatings and adhesives industry, resin modifier industry and other industries.

In recent years, the switch from metal to CPVC in pipes used in buildings such as homes and factories, etc., in Asian countries such as India and the Middle East have been progressing. In parallel, construction demand concomitant with economic growth is also booming. Consequently, demand for CPVC is growing every year, and solid expansion is also expected in the future.

Middle East market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, CPVC sales will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of CPVC is estimated to be 32360 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Segmentation by product type :

Injection Grade, Extrusion Grade

Segmentation by application :

Pipe, Pipe Fittings, Coatings and Adhesives, Power Cable Casing, Others

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Lubrizol, Arkema, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical, Gaoxin Chemical, Xiangsheng Plastic, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical, …

