Computational Biology Market Insights, Forecast 2018 to 2024: By Product, Trends, Size, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Computational Biology” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global computational biology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Download Sample Copy of Computational Biology Market @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1799

Certara recently acquired BaseCase, a Life Sciences Data Visualization company.

February 2018: Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development and regulatory science, has acquired BaseCase Management GmbH, a data visualization software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York. BaseCase, which has joined Certara’s Strategic Consulting Services division, has extensive Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) expertise and has actively worked in the area of market access. As a key element in Certara’s data science portfolio, BaseCase technology has leveraged across the company’s industry-leading pharmacometrics, mechanistic modeling, and regulatory science platforms.

Growing number of clinical studies for drug discovery to drive the growth in Computational Biology market

Some of the major factors driving the growth of computational biology market are growing number of clinical studies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for drug discovery & development, an upsurge of drug designing, personalized medicine, and disease modeling. Furthermore, growing demand for predictive models and increasing funding from governments and private organizations for R&D in this field are also boosting the growth of computational biology market. In addition, advantages such as reducing risks involved in human clinical trials for testing drugs during their development phase, offered by computational biology to also augment growth in this market. Extensive use of this technology in a large number of applications in academics, industrial and commercial sectors are further fuelling the growth of this market. On the flip side lack of properly trained professionals is hampering the growth of computational biology market.

North America has emerged as the largest market for computational biology market in the next 6 years

North America has emerged as the largest market for computational biology market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In North America region, factors such as growing investments in the R&D of novel drugs and disease modeling and growing technological advancements in biological computations is driving the growth of this market. Factors boosting the growth of computational biology market in the Asia Pacific region is due to increased expenditure in research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for newer drugs.

Buy Computational Biology Market Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1799

The major key players in Computational Biology Market are Chemical Computing Group Inc., Genedata AG, Nimbus Discovery Llc, Simulation Plus Inc, Dassault Systemes, Compugen Ltd, Rosa & Co. LLC, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Schrodinger and Leadscope Inc.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.