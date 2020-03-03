Construction Lasers Market Seeing 4.4% CAGR Surge to 2025 Dominated by region / product segment / application as per the report summary

The global construction lasers market is expected to reach $3,363.0 million by 2025, from $2,394.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. Construction lasers are used at construction sites for accurate measurement of length, angle, alignment, and elevation. While operating these construction lasers, workers are exposed to laser hazards. Exposure for longer duration is a major safety concern causing skin burns and injuries to the human eye. Furthermore, costs of installation and maintenance are high. These factors are expected to impede the growth of the construction lasers market during the forecast period.

In construction and surveying applications, the laser level is a measurement tool, which consists of a laser beam projector affixed to a tripod or used in a handy manner. The tool is leveled according to the accuracy of the device and projects a fixed green or red beam about the vertical and/or horizontal axis. The following are a few indoor and outdoor applications of construction lasers, in which aligning and plumbing walls, leveling floors, ensuring ease of installation in drop ceiling, checking door or window heights easily, installing chair rails and wainscoting in homes, and aligning shelves, cabinets, and trims are indoor applications of laser levels. Whereas, outdoor applications of laser levels includes using for any type of basic surveys, facilitating masonry alignment, conducting site layout, checking land elevations, aligning fences, posts, and decks, and contouring farming or drainage.

New infrastructure has been constructed globally to cater to the requirement of growth in population. This, in turn, drives the growth of the residential and commercial building sectors. Furthermore, there is an increase in the global demand for construction lasers, owing to the development of smart cities in many countries. In addition, the emerging economies provide favorable environment for construction of different residential and commercial complexes. The region has increased its spending on improving the existing infrastructure, owing to the growing need among the local population. This expenditure results in the launch of new construction projects, which provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the construction lasers market. However, construction lasers require regular maintenance for proper functioning. Therefore, factors, such as high maintenance cost and frequent replacement of diodes and other laser beam generators, impede the growth of the construction lasers market.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as AdirPro, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Hilti Corporation, Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc., Kapro Industries Ltd., Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, STABILA Messgeräte Gustav Ullrich GmbH, Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision), Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global Construction Lasers market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Construction Lasers Market Key Segments:

By Product: Rotary level laser, Liner laser level, Plumb/dot laser, Others

By Range: 1ft to 100ft, 101ft to 200ft, 201ft and above

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: CONSTRUCTION LASERS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: CONSTRUCTION LASERSMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: CONSTRUCTION LASERSMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: CONSTRUCTION LASERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

