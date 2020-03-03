Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Report Description

This report analyzes the crop protection chemicalsmarket by type (herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others) formulation (emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powder, and soluble powder) method of application, application, and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in crop protection chemicals market include:

BASF SE (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Monsanto Company (U.S.)

• FMC Corporation (U.S.)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Agrium Inc. (Canada)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

On the basis of type, the crop protection chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

Herbicides

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Others

On the basis of formulation, the crop protection chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

Emulsifiable Concentrates

• Wettable Powder

• Soluble Powder

On the basis of method of application, the crop protection chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

Foliar

• Soil treatment

• Seed treatment

• Others

On the basis of application, the crop protection chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

Oilseeds & pulses

• Cereals & grains

• Fruits & vegetables

• Others

On the basis of region, the crop protection chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1 Initial Data Exploration

1.1.2 Statistical Modelling And Forecast

1.1.3 Industry Insights And Validation

1.2. Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Market Synopsis, 2017-2023

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Product Type Trends

2.1.3 Product Formulation Trends

2.1.4 Product Method Of Application Trends

2.1.5 Product Application Trends

…..

Chapter 9 Competitor Profile

9.1 BASF SE (Germany)

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Data

9.1.3 Product Landscape

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Data

9.2.3 Product Landscape

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.2.5 Business Strategy

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Monsanto Company (U.S.)

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Data

9.3.3 Product Landscape

9.3.4 Key Developments

9.3.5 Business Strategy

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 FMC Corporation (U.S.)

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Data

9.4.3 Product Landscape

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 Business Strategy

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Bayer AG (Germany)

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Data

9.5.3 Product Landscape

9.5.4 Key Developments

9.5.5 Business Strategy

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

