Demand for Enterprise Application Development Platform Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Mobile enterprise application development platform is an integrated development environment that provides tools and client and client/server middleware for building, deploying, and managing mobile applications. Mobile enterprise application development platform address the challenges of mobile application development by managing the diversity of devices, platforms, networks, and users. It allows an enterprise to develop an application once and then deploy it to a variety of devices.

Mobile enterprise application development platforms allows easier integration of mobile applications with the unique features and capabilities of mobile devices. It interfaces with client management server and backend infrastructure to provide high visibility and control via web-based console over the entire network. This makes it easy for the businesses to centrally manage devices and applications, install and update mobile software over the entire company network.

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform Brings Following Capabilities for Mobile Software

Complete Integrated Development Environment

Support for Design, Develop, Test, Deploy, and Manage Mobile Applications

Run-Time Middleware Server to Handle Back-End Systems of the Enterprises

Robust Security Capabilities

Local and Remote Data Handling Capability

Ability to Integrate External Devices like Credit Card Readers, Scanners, Printers etc.

The increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and mobility amongst the organizations are driving the growth of the market. Enterprises around the world are planning to increase their mobility capability during the coming years. Mobile devices and applications are changing the way the enterprises interact with their processes, customers, and employees. An important element in any mobility adoption process is the platform that host the mobile application. Enterprise need to select a platform which provides an optimum mix of features and security. So need for the mobile application development platform of mobility solutions in organization is driving the growth of the market.

However, mobile enterprise application development platform are in house software, and therefore requires in-house expertise for development, maintenance, and troubleshooting in the long run. This means higher cost in training and personnel and recruiting mobile enterprise application development platform experts. Moreover, there are significant expenses towards license, hardware, and maintenance of mobile enterprise application development platform, making it difficult for enterprises with limited financial resources to adopt it into their ecosystem.

Mobile Enterprise Application Development Platform market on the basis of Deployment Model:

On-Premises:

On-Premises mobile enterprise application development platform that are deployed and runs on the computers on the premises of the person or organization using the software, rather than at remote facility like remote servers and cloud on internet.

Hosted :

Hosted mobile enterprise application development platform are provided by cloud service providers. In hosted environments, cost associated with mobile enterprise application development platform is relatively low.

In the North America region, enterprise mobility is the top priority for the business enterprises to stay ahead in the competitive business environment, hence, business organizations are rapidly deploying the mobile enterprise application development platform.

In Asia-Pacific region, enterprise are adopting mobile enterprise application development platform slowly and gradually. In China, enterprise mobility is becoming one of the top technology issues for enterprises while in India, most of the business organizations are still reluctant to adoption of enterprise mobility due to security related concerns.

In Europe region, huge spending by business enterprises in middleware software is driving the growth of the market. Europe has many economical sound economies such U.K. and Germany and enterprises operating in this region invested significantly in the middleware software market, and that is driving the growth of mobile enterprise application development market in this region.

In Latin America and Middle East Africa regions the growth of mobile enterprise application development platform market is still low because enterprise across these regions don’t want to increase their capital expenditure by spending money on enterprise mobility solutions.

