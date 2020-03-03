Dental Crowns and Bridges Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Dental crowns and bridges Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Dental crowns and bridges are prosthetic dental devices used for dental restoration. They help to alter the shape and size of tooth, offer strength, and improve aesthetic appearance. Some of the common dental problems include bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease, mouth sores, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity.

Most crowns and bridges are made of porcelain or ceramic material that matches the color of the natural tooth. Other materials include titanium, gold, acrylic, and metal alloys. These are mounted or cemented onto existing tooth, which can only be removed by dentists.

This report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dental Crowns and Bridges market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increasing incidences of oral diseases is one of the critical factors driving the growth of dental crowns and bridges market in the coming years. Oral health problems are common among individuals of all ages, but many are preventable. Some of the most common issues are bleeding gums, cavities, and halitosis. Moreover, diabetics are at higher risk of developing periodontal problems, which can eventually lead to tooth loss.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is projected to reach close to 591 million by 2035. The significant increase in the number of diabetes patients will lead to more dental visits, which in turn will propel the growth prospects for the dental crowns and bridges market during the predicted period.

EMEA dominated the global dental crowns and bridges market and accounted for close to 44% of the market share in terms of revenue. Factors such as advances in dental care technologies, growing older population, and rising awareness of oral health will fuel the demand for dental crowns and bridges in EMEA during the predicted period.

The global dental crowns and bridges market has significant growth opportunities, which in turn has created intense completion among the major manufacturers. Key suppliers are adopting innovative strategies to expand their portfolio and make inroads into emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil.

The global Dental Crowns and Bridges market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dental Crowns and Bridges.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

3M

DENTSPLY International

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare Services

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

Camlog Holding

Cynovad

Danaher

GC

Heraeus Holding

KaVo Dental

MIS Crowns and bridges Technologies

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Sirona Dental Systems

Sweden & Martina

Wieland Dental

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Metals

Ceramic

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

