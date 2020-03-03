Diamond Jewelry Market 2019 Growth, Share, Analysis, Review

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Diamond Jewelry Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Diamond Jewelry refer to Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, and others with a certain value, made with diamond and precious metals such as silver, platinum.

Scope of the Report:

Diamond Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, etc. which respectively takes up about 51.97%, 11.69% and 21.12% of the total in 2016 in Global.

North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of Diamond Jewelry in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The worldwide market for Diamond Jewelry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 93400 million US$ in 2024, from 86900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diamond Jewelry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diamond Jewelry market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diamond Jewelry product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diamond Jewelry, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diamond Jewelry in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Diamond Jewelry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diamond Jewelry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Diamond Jewelry market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diamond Jewelry sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

