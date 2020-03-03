Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Digital Oilfield Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Digital Oilfield Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Oilfield market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Digital Oilfield market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Sinopec Oilfield Service

Honeywell International

Siemens

National Oilwell Varco

ABB

Kongsberg Gruppen

Cisco Systems

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Weatherford International

Rockwell Automation

Pason Systems

International Business Machines (IBM)

Accenture

Wipro

Dell EMC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instrumentation & Automation

IT Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Drilling Optimization

Production Optimization

Reservoir Optimization

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Oilfield in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Oilfield are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Oilfield Manufacturers

Digital Oilfield Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Oilfield Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Oilfield market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC for Digital Oilfield Market are as follows:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Digital Oilfield Market

Chapter Two: Global Digital Oilfield Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Digital Oilfield Market Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Digital Oilfield Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: China Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: Japan Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: India Digital Oilfield Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Digital Oilfield Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Digital Oilfield Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Digital Oilfield Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Digital Oilfield Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Digital Oilfield Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)

Table Global Digital Oilfield Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Global Digital Oilfield Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure United States Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure China Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Japan Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure India Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Table Global Digital Oilfield Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)

Figure Global Digital Oilfield Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017

Figure Instrumentation & Automation Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure IT Services Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Other Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Global Digital Oilfield Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Drilling Optimization (2013-2018)

Figure Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Production Optimization (2013-2018)

Figure Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Reservoir Optimization (2013-2018)

Figure Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Other (2013-2018)

Table Digital Oilfield Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)

