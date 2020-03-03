Digital Pathology Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2024 Leading By Ventana Medical Systems, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, 3DHISTECH, Leica Biosystems

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Digital Pathology” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global digital pathology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing the usages of Digital Pathology in education and contract research organizations, health and pharmaceutical sectors is boosting the market over forecast period

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with increasing geriatric population and rising rapid pathological test among the patients are the major factors which drive the growth of the market. In addition, reduction in diagnosis cost, efficient record keeping and rising demand for digital pathology are some of the factors that escalate the growth of the Digital Pathology Market. Howecer, the high cost of digital pathology systems is projected to be the restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Going forward, the growing use of telepathology in developing economies and availability of affordable scanners for private pathology Practices may provide huge opportunities for the Digital Pathology Market in near future.

Visiopharm Broaden its Diagnostic Digital Pathology Solution with Oncotopix Scan

In November 2017, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix® Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

Hamamatsu Photonics, a leading manufacturer of Whole Slide Image (WSI) scanners, are delighted with the collaboration with Visiopharm, a digital pathology software and solution integrator.

Corista to collaborate with Elsevier to enhance digital pathology workflow

In May 2018, DP3 Digital Pathology Platform offers Instant Access to Elsevier’s ExpertPathTM image library. Corista, a leader in integrated pathology solutions, announced its collaboration with Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services. Corista offers direct access to Elsevier’s ExpertPathTM and ImmunoQuery® from within the Pathology DashboardTM of its award-winning DP3® comprehensive digital pathology workflow suite. DP3 is used by major medical organizations to improve the tumor board process, conduct remote location consults, and integrate pathology workflow with existing digital systems, including all whole slide scanner platforms and laboratory information systems.

North America region to dominate the global Digital Pathology Market through 2018-2024

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in the digital pathology market followed by Europe. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, initiatives taken by the government and market players in diagnostics and the vast presence of major players in this region are some of the factors estimated to supplement the growth of the North America region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market owing to the rise in occurrences of chronic diseases coupled with a rapidly growing population in countries such as India and China. In addition, other factors are responsible for the growth of the digital pathology market are rising the healthcare expenditure and growing the awareness.

