Digital Radiology Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2018-2024: Top Players: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Konica Minolta, General Electric Company, Carestream Health

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Digital Radiology” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global digital radiology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Download Sample Copy of Digital Radiology Market @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1801

Fujifilm has launched the New FDR Go PLUS version Portable Digital Radiography System at RSNA 2017

November 2017, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions, has launched new FDR Go PLUS version portable digital radiography at Fujifilm booth of McCormick Place in Chicago.

The all-new FDR Go PLUS was featured as a new sleek redesign that continued its signature smooth, quiet travel and compact tube head – and with a collapsible column for maximum visibility while traveling. The portable DR system was also featured as an extra-large display for optimal previewing at the bedside, agile maneuverability and smooth quiet travel to minimize patient disturbance.

Increase in acceptance of portable digital radiology systems to promote growth in the Digital Radiography market over 2018 to 2024

Factors such as high-quality imaging delivered by this technology along with least radiation exposure, and development in more powerful are driving the growth of the market. Besides compact devices, increase in R&D activities in this field, consciousness through conferences and programs, and increase in acceptance of portable digital radiology systems are also responsible factors for boosting the growth digital radiology market. Further, growth in frequency of chronic diseases, progress in technological advancements relating to these systems and modernization of healthcare facilities are also enhancing the growth of digital radiology market.

Additionally, progress in healthcare industry owing to increase in healthcare spending, growing concern towards healthcare, increase in aged population that requires long term treatment and latest technological innovation is projected to drive the demand for this market. Advanced software technology used to transmit imaging data and wireless X-ray detectors are gaining significant position in this market which further leads to provide several growth opportunities in the digital radiology market over the upcoming years. On the other side, high costs related with the installation of digital radiology systems and concern of patient’s radiation exposure are estimated to hamper the market growth.

North America has dominated the growth in digital radiology market through 2018-2024

North America has dominated the growth in digital radiology market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe region. The factors such as increasing risk of chronic diseases such as chronic respiratory, dental issues, orthopedic disorders, increasing investments in R&D activities and growth in aged populations are driving the growth of this market in North America region. In Asia Pacific region, quick growth of the healthcare industry and upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases especially in India and China, and shifting trend of citizens towards digital radiology has boosted the demand for digital radiology devices.

Buy Digital Radiology Market Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1801

The major key players in Digital Radiology Market are Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Konica Minolta, Inc., General Electric Company, Carestream Health Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Canon Inc.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.