Display Controllers Market to Record Ascending Growth of 8.8% CAGR by 2027

North America to remain the largest revenue generator in global display controllers market

Growing demand for information-rich driving experience, with low power consuming advanced design and visibility features is a key factor pushing the sales of display controller. As per Future Market Insights’ (FMI) recent analysis of the global display controllers market, sales of approximately 53 Million display controllers is anticipated to generate US$ 23 Billion revenue, in 2019. Assessing growth over multiple time period, from 2018 to 2027, the display controller market is projected to grow at relatively robust CAGR of 8.8 percent. Technological advancements in LCDs is identified as a key factor driving the widespread adoption of display controllers. A growing consumer preference for content delivery in video format is one of the prominent factors boosting demand in the display controller market. According to the report, manufacturers of display controllers are beefing up product offering leveraging technological advancements to provide increased video efficiency to customers.

“Increasing demand for state-of-the art in-vehicle display systems is pushing the sales of technologically advanced display controllers. For instance, Socionext’s APIX3 technology, in line with efforts to enable 4K resolution and deep color processing, is expected to cater to the increasing demand for high speed video and data connectivity up to 12 Gbps. Apart from that, considering the stringent regulation governing the automotive landscape, the new display controller is also said to have built-in multi window signature unit and multi-level CRC checks. At Future Market Insights, we anticipate, increased deployment of technologically advanced display controllers in automotive industry, in the coming years”, Senior Consultant

Key Growth Drivers Pushing Revenue in the Global Display Controllers Market, include,

Increasing deployment opportunities in automotive and healthcare industries. Manufacturers are focusing on delivering improved user experience along with ease-in-operations, specifically in healthcare and automotive industries. Whether it is in-car displays in the form of navigation and infotainment systems, head-up displays, and center displays or displays meant for operation purposes including X-Ray visualization display, automotive and healthcare applications of display controllers is expected to contribute towards revenue growth of the global market for display controllers.

Growing demand for smart electronic devices, specifically in developed regions including North America—in the form of smart phones, smart home applications having advanced security functionalities to cater to the growing needs of consumers, is a another key factor driving the display controllers landscape.

The global display controllers market showcases a highly competitive landscape, with strategic acquisitions to enter new markets and new product launches being the core forward market strategies adopted by the manufacturers of display controllers. Considering the competition in a fragmented display controllers market, key manufacturers including Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, LG Display Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Novatek Microelectronics Corporation, and Digital View Inc. among others are solidifying their market positions by developing new technologies and expanding their product portfolio.

Increasing adoption in smart watches and other wearable products is anticipated to drive the display controllers’ sales revenue. For instance, Epson Corporation, starting February 2018, shipped samples of its new memory display controller, meant for feature-rich wearable products such as smart watches, having low-power memory display. With capabilities to connect to a variety of microcontrollers, memory display controller boasts of three types of built-in host interfaces.

Key Insights Drawn from Segmentation Analysis of Global Display Controllers Market

In terms of product type, multi-display controllers are anticipated to hold the largest market share; the segment expanding at 8.3% CAGR through 2027. Increasing deployment of multi-display controllers in video walls used at conferences and events is anticipated to create potential revenue opportunities for the manufacturers.

North America is anticipated to remain the highest revenue generator, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period. Novel innovations by key consumer electronics manufacturers is a major factor boosting display controllers sales in the region.

