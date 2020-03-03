Drilling Machine Market to See USD $28.76 Billion Worth by 2025: Growth Factors & Trends

The Drilling Machine Market dynamics, forces, companies and trends have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the industry for this newly released research report now available with Big Market Research.

The global drilling machine market was valued at $16.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $28.76 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Drilling machines are used to originate through or blind straight cylindrical holes in solid rigid bodies or enlarge existing holes. These machines in its varied capacities are capable of drilling holes of varied length and diameter ranging from 1mm to 40mm or even deeper. The machines are also classified depending upon the softness and hardness of the material required to be drilled. Drilling or milling machines are mounted with drilling bits with high revolutions per minute (RPM) to facilitate the drilling of precise holes in the metal.

Drilling machines act as a reliable means to carry drilling operations on thick metal equipment. These machines can drill the off-center center, and other locations of the machine with higher accuracy. These machines are also available based on their processing type, which includes gun drilling machine, BTA drilling machine, ejector drilling machine, counter boring machine, pull boring machine, trepanning machine, skiving and roller burnishing machine, bottom forming machine, bottle boring machine, and reaming machine. However, fluctuating raw material price and repair & maintenance cost of drilling machine is a challenge that affects the market growth.

Factors such as increase in augmented demand for fabricated metal products, development of heavy equipment industry, and surge in large-scale industrial automation are expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, advancement in manufacturing machineries and government initiatives pertaining to machine tools industry provide lucrative growth opportunity to the market. However, fluctuation in the prices of the raw material and lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector hinder the growth of the drilling machine market.

The global drilling machine market is segmented based on type, industry application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into sensitive drilling machine, upright drilling machine, radial drilling machine, gang drilling machine, multiple spindle drilling machine, deep hole drilling machine, and others. The deep hole drilling machine segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period. Based on industry application, the market is categorized into aerospace, heavy equipment, automotive, energy industry, military & defense, oil & gas, and others.

The global drilling machine market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include DATRON AG, DMG MORI, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses, Gate Machinery International, Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise, and Alpen-Maykestag GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drilling machine market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Drilling Machine Market Key Segments:

By Type: Sensitive Drilling Machine, Upright Drilling Machine, Radial Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Deep Hole Drilling Machine, Others

By Application Industry: Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Automotive, Energy Industry, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Others

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

