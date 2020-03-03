Emi/Rfi Filtering Market : Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2023

EMI and RFI (Electromagnetic Interference and Radio-Frequency Interference) filters are electronic passive devices which are used to suppress conducted interferences occurring on signal or power lines. EMI and RFI filters comprise of components that suppresses common and differential mode interferences occurring in the circuits of electric motors, electronic displays, lamp dimmers, and radio transmitters among others.

The EMI and RFI filtering market is segmented on the basis of types as C type, L type, Pi type, T type and LL type. C type filters are used in high impedance lines and L type filters are used when the difference between load impedance and line is large. Pi type filters are preferred in cases where there is requirement for high levels of attenuation and input and output impedances are similar. When the input and output impedances are low, T type filters are used and when there is requirement of extreme high attenuation, LL type filters are used.

The market witnesses various types of EMI and RFI filters based on its dimensions, rated current, capacitance, resistance and impedance. EMI and RFI filters are used in several applications including electronic musical instruments, AC adapters, data lines, USB hubs, computer motherboards and accessories, power supply lines, and communications equipment.

Increasing demand for technological advanced consumer electronic devices such as LCDs and LED displays are fuelling the growth of EMI and RFI filtering market. Electronic devices are made of numerous electrical circuits which are installed in a confined space. Flex-printed circuit technologies used in flat panel displays enable miniaturization of several electronic components by eliminating the need for constructing a device that fits the circuit board. Miniaturization of electric components generates a high risk of electromagnetic interferences among them which can lead to failure of device and in turn subsequent losses.

Therefore, to avoid any such unexpected circumstances, the manufacturers of electronic devices use EMI and RFI filters that effectively constraints such interferences, thereby contributing to the growth of this market. Industrial sector, such as the automobiles, is taking proactive measures to prevent expensive equipment failures which in turn are propelling the growth of EMI and RFI filters. Additionally, industries are focusing on generating higher revenues by implementing the use of EMI and RFI filters to reduce costs on maintenance of their machinery which occurs due to interferences on power lines.. The swift growth in the adoption of electrical and electronic components and assemblies in automobiles is also one of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market.

Electrical and electronic components are essential in automobiles to enable satellite and cellular communication. Moreover, the safety systems installed in automobiles also necessitates integration of various electronic components to be immune to any electromagnetic interference to avoid failures of the entire system. However, the costs involved in implementing EMI and RFI filters depend on the type of equipment or device. Thus high price filters required in products such as flat panel displays are adversely affecting the growth of this market.