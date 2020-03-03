Endoscopy Equipment Market: Top Leaders, Insights and Forecast Research 2018-2024 | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Endoscopy Equipment” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global endoscopy equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Crospon Received FDA Clearance for Endoflip® with Flip® Topography Module

May 2017, Crospon, an endoscopic diagnostics company, announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Endoflip® System with Flip® Topography Module, providing a new way for clinicians to assess patient motility disorders during endoscopy. Further, Crospon’s committed to deliver information into the hand of gastroenterologists, the next generation of the Endoflip® System, Endoflip® 2.0, introduced an imaging software that displayed real-time esophageal contractility patterns on a 24” touch-screen.

Crospon is an endoscopic diagnostics company that has changed the face of esophageal function testing with its Endoflip and Esoflip technologies. The minimally invasive medical devices have transformed the patient experience when it comes to swallow testing and deliver a whole new diagnostic toolset into the hands of gastroenterology professionals.

The nonsurgical use of endoscopy systems to drive the growth in Endoscopy Equipment market in the next 6 years

In addition, technological advancement in visualization, surgical and diagnosis endoscopic treatment and growth in consciousness of endoscopic technologies are driving the demand for endoscopy equipment market. Further, its advantages among the patients and medical specialists are also boosting the market growth. Besides, the nonsurgical use of endoscopy systems has been a key factor motivating the demand from the endoscopy equipment market. On the other side, lack healthcare infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped regions coupled with skilled technicians are likely to hamper the growth of endoscopy equipment market.

North America dominates the growth of the endoscopy equipment market through 2018-2024

North America dominates the growth of the endoscopy equipment market followed by Europe region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. Further, North America region is driven by the factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing occurrence of cancer and growing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment. In the Europe region, factors such as growing research activities to improve endoscopy are contributing to the growth of the endoscopy equipment market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region upsurge in demand for least invasive surgeries, growing disposable incomes, affordable solutions and increase funding in R&D in the advanced diagnostics field are boosting the growth in Asia Pacific region for endoscopy equipment market.

The major key players in Endoscopy Equipment Market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

