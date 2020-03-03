Enterprise SDN Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Description:
This report focuses on the global Enterprise SDN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise SDN development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise SDN market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
VMware Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
HP
Alcatel-Lucent
Ericsson
Big Switch Networks
Brocade Communication Systems
Pluribus Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Larger Enterprise
SMEs
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail
Education
Healthcarealysis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise SDN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise SDN development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise SDN are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise SDN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Larger Enterprise
1.4.3 SMEs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise SDN Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Healthcarealysis
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise SDN Market Size
2.2 Enterprise SDN Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise SDN Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise SDN Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 VMware Inc.
12.1.1 VMware Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.1.4 VMware Inc. Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 VMware Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.3 HP
12.3.1 HP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.3.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HP Recent Development
12.4 Alcatel-Lucent
12.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.5 Ericsson
12.5.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.6 Big Switch Networks
12.6.1 Big Switch Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.6.4 Big Switch Networks Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Big Switch Networks Recent Development
12.7 Brocade Communication Systems
12.7.1 Brocade Communication Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.7.4 Brocade Communication Systems Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Brocade Communication Systems Recent Development
12.8 Pluribus Networks
12.8.1 Pluribus Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise SDN Introduction
12.8.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue in Enterprise SDN Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Development
Continued…..
