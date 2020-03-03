Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2024

Market Outlook:

Feminine hygiene products are the products used for maintaining personal hygiene during menstrual cycle, cleaning of internal body parts or removing unwanted hair over the skin. Some of the prominent examples of the feminine hygiene products include internal sprays and cleansers, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners and shields, and disposables razors and blades. The products are available in the market in varied forms with different sizes and absorbency level.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market is expected to register high growth rate owing rapidly changing lifestyle across all the emerging countries. The major growth drivers would be China, India and Japan due to rising disposable income and consumer awareness. India is considered to be a country with huge market potential in the coming future due burgeoning women population with high income.

Other emerging markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Philippines are expected to witness growth in demand of the feminine hygiene products. Increasing and urbanization and rising awareness towards sanitation are few drivers for the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market. The companies operating in the Asia Pacific region are coming up with innovative advertisements which subsequently increasing the demand of sanitary products such as ultra size sanitary pads, with absorbance rate and better side leakage protection in the Asia Pacific region.

The manufacturers are creating awareness by distributing free samples in rural India and the central Government is organizing free sanitary towel distribution program “ASHA” for rural secondary school girls. The program is becoming popular and this in turn is expected to increase the sales of sanitary towels during the forecast period.

The feminine hygiene product is available in almost all the distribution channels such as department stores, dollar stores, variety stores and general merchandise retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, salons, health and beauty stores , convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores. The growing trend in emerging economies of shopping at the hypermarkets and supermarkets would further augment the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

The Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market US$13.2 billion in 2016 and it is expected to increase to US$20 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to growing demand of sanitary protection products in the emerging markets such as China, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

By product type, sanitary napkins/pads and tampons product type segment are expected to gain maximum share in the forecast period. The feminine hygiene wash product type segment is expected to reach US$4.9 billion by 2025 with CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

Retail pharmacies is expected to have maximum share in terms of value among all the distribution channels in comparison to supermarket segment, which would be second most lucrative segment over the forecast market.

Key Players

The key players in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market across the value chain are UniCharm Corporation, Procter and Gamble, Johnson and Johnson, Saofi, Ontex, Diva Cup, EdgeWell Personal Care, Kimberly Clark Corporation and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA. The key players in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market are focusing to expand their regional presence by collaborating with distributors and through advertisements in the print and social media.

