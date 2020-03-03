Food Flavors Market Is Expected to Reach $20,106 Million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 5.4% From 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast foods is a key driver for the food flavors industry across the globe. Moreover, innovative technologies, introduction of new flavors, and heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities are the other factors supplementing the growth of the food flavors market. There is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. In 2017, the natural flavors segment accounted for more than half of the global food flavors market share owing to factors such as improved standards of living, change in lifestyle, and growth of the beverages industry. Furthermore, high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals has propelled the growth of the natural flavors market.

However, stringent government regulations and adverse effects of synthetic flavors on human health are expected to hamper the market growth. Innovation in flavors and their growth in demand across emerging economies are expected to open new avenues for the market players in the future.

The global food flavors market was valued at $13,172 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $20,106 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Flavors are used in various products such as bakery, confectionery, meat, snacks, seafood, and poultry. Based on type, the global food flavors market is categorized into natural and artificial flavors. Rise in disposable income and change in food habits drive the food flavors market growth. The beverages industry has a significant impact on the growth of the global food flavors market. The beverage segment accounted for more than 25% share and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Technological strides make it possible for manufacturers to develop innovative flavors to cater to the change in customer taste requirements. The applications of advanced technologies provide innovative and novel tastes in food. The adoption of advanced technologies such as solid-liquid extraction (SLE), supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, supercritical fluid extraction and others, for manufacturing food flavors supplements the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food flavors market, owing to the growth in demand for various packaged flavored food products, rise in disposable income, change in dietary habits, transition in lifestyle, and rapid rate of urbanization. North America and Western Europe are expected to witness high demand for natural food flavors in the near future.

The key players operating in this market are Firmenich SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Limited, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group, Plc., V. Mane Fils SA, Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corporation.

