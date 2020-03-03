Food Service Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach $50,039 Million, Globally, by 2025

Food service equipment provides ease in food preparation in addition to food safety in commercial kitchens. Such equipment are needed to prepare, cook, and store food items. Products such as refrigerators & freezers, display cabinets, cutlery, and bakery oven are offered by prime companies, ensuring premium quality and low maintenance cost. The food service equipment market is segmented based on product and end use.

Change in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers have led to increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals. Rapid changes in the supporting factors such as disposable income, consumer preferences, increase in working women population, and digitization have resulted in rise in number of quick-service, pop & shop, and other types of restaurants. Moreover, changes in trends of food consumption and growth in need to reduce food wastage have led to the development of innovative kitchen equipment. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of

foodservice equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, continuous developments in cooling technologies and favorable government regulations to promote the production of eco-friendly refrigerators & ovens are expected to open new avenues for the food service equipment manufacturers. However, higher installation cost of equipment is anticipated to act as a restraining factor for their adoption, particularly in the developing regions.

The global food service equipment market was valued at $31,088 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $50,039 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the storage & handling equipment segment accounted for approximately two-sevenths share in the food service equipment market, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5%.

Based on product, the market is segmented into cooking equipment, storage & handling equipment, warewashing equipment, and serving equipment. Cooking equipment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market in the near future. Based on end use, the market is segregated into full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants, and catering. Full-service restaurant & hotels held the maximum share in 2017, owing to the fact that they ensure premium quality food with high hygienic ambience and fuller table services. In addition, high disposable income results in increased dining out with entertainment options. These factors drive the growth of full-service restaurants & hotels.

By region, the food service equipment market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America dominated the overall market, in terms of revenue, owing to high adoption of advanced technology and rise in demand for processed food in the market. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. However, Asia-Pacific food service equipment market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4%.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for more than one-third of the share in the food service equipment market in 2017.

The major players profiled in this report include Alto-Shaam, Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc., Castle Stove, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Dover Corporation, Electrolux, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ali S.p.A, Middleby Corporation, and Welbilt, Inc.

