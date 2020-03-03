Generic Drugs Market to Gain Traction through Advancements in the Healthcare Sector During Forecasted Period 2019-2024

”

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

Scope of the Report:

The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of generic drugs includes simple generic drugs, super generic drugs and biosimilars. And the proportion of simple generic drugs in 2015 is about 80% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The super generic drugs in 2015 are about 18.7% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

North America region is the largest supplier of generic drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 31.5% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of generic drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2015, India is also an important areas, and with the revenue market share is 22.8% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Generic Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 369400 million US$ in 2024, from 210800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Generic Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teva

Novartis – Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy’s

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Generic Drugs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Generic Drugs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Generic Drugs in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Generic Drugs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Generic Drugs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Generic Drugs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Generic Drugs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Generic Drugs Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Generic Drugs Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Generic Drugs by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Generic Drugs by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Generic Drugs by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Generic Drugs by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Generic Drugs Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Generic Drugs Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Generic Drugs Market Forecast (2019-2024)



