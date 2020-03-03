Global Aerial Equipment Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

We have produced a new premium report Aerial Equipment Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Aerial Equipment. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aerial Equipment Market by product (boom lift, vertical mast lift, scissor lift and personal portable lift) and application (construction, telecommunication, transportation & logistics and government) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Aerial Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Aerial Equipment Market are Ahern Rentals, Inc, Aichi Corporation, AJ Networks Co., Ltd., Aktio Corporation, All Aerials, LLC, Ashtead Group, AWP Rental Company, Shanghai Hongxin Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd., Unirent LLC and LTech.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Aerial Equipment market over the upcoming years

Asia Pacific dominated the aerial equipment market followed by North America. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced construction equipment technology is expected to dominate the North American market. Miss Pooja Baragale a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that an increasing number of infrastructure-related projects in the Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to generate significant growth opportunity for mobile elevated work platforms. On the other hand, the equipment rental industries in China is quite new, currently, the major focus of these industries is on renting scissor, and boom lifts. However, high cost associated with the purchase of this equipment’s such as construction and telecommunication sector for general repair and maintenance activities at inaccessible areas usually at a height is compelling the market.

Growth in the construction industry to promote growth in the Aerial Equipment market over 2018 to 2024

Increasing utilization of access platforms in the infrastructure projects across the globe is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the aerial equipment market. Additionally, growth in the construction industry, stringent labour laws, and government regulations are expected to boost the market over the upcoming years. Due to high mobility, high travelling speed and less time for setup on construction sites, the market for mobile cranes is increasing. However, high capital investments associated with industrial lifting equipment are likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing demand for lifting loads in the shipping industry and increasing demand for the forklifts in the warehouse is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the Aerial equipment market. Furthermore, demand for crane and hoists in the mining industry has opened the door for opportunities for the aerial equipment market. Moreover, increasing investments made by the regional government in the industrial sector such as building airports and stadiums are providing abundant opportunities for the aerial equipment industry.

Mergers and Acquisitions to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the Aerial Equipment market between 2018-2024

The companies profiled in the aerial equipment market are nited Rentals, Ashtead Group, Loxam, Herc Holdings Inc. Moreover, The Manitou group, a world leader in all-terrain material handling has signed an agreement to acquire Terex Equipment Private Limited (TEPL) from Terex Corporation.

Report Highlights

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global aerial equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aerial equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the aerial equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aerial equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.