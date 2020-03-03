Global Air Freshener Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

The Report in light of Global Air Freshener Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Air Freshener Market audit nearby the examination of the industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Air Freshener Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Air Freshener Market by product (candles, gels, electric air fresheners (plug-in), sprays/aerosols), application (residential, corporate, cars), type of customer (enterprise customers, individual customers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Air Freshener Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Air Freshener Market are S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Newell Brands, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Car-Freshener Corporation.

Product innovations

Sluggish growth in air freshener Market has forced the companies to innovate air freshener fragrance to create the demand among the consumers. Moreover, several Air Freshener manufacturers provide fragrance as per the customer choices and work closely to understand their preferences. Furthermore, several air freshener manufacturers including Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC with the acquisition of four brands such as S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., North America accounted for 36 percent of sales. The manufacturers focus on the production of high-quality scents, using state of the art and patented techniques, such as Vibrating Mesh Technology, multi-phasing fragrance technology and ceramic air freshener fragrance technology to boost the demand for air fresheners.

Growing demand for air freshener among application industries

The demand for air fresheners is on the rise in the world market, especially in applications such as Residential, Corporate, Cars and Others. Furthermore, rapidly increasing consumer’s preference towards aromatherapy and growing disposable income are likely to boost the air fresheners market in the world. Household consumers prefer good quality, healthy and innovative air fresheners. Thus, the growing demand for air fresheners in the application segment is expected to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at the highest CAGR:

The global air freshener market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2014-15 followed by Europe. The U.S. is the largest consumer of air freshener in the North America market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, high growth prospects from the emerging markets are anticipated to boost the market for air fresheners.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, Newell Brands, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Car-Freshener Corporation.

Reasons to buy this report

Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

the latest Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents the analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

