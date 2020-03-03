Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

A fuel tank (or petrol tank) is a safe container for flammable fluids. Though any storage tank for fuel may be so called, the term is typically applied to part of an engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled (fuel pump) or released (pressurized gas) into an engine.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of aircraft fuel tanks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2017, global revenue of aircraft fuel tanks is nearly 6.62 M USD; the actual production is about 27.6 K units.

The proportion of flexible tank in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Civil field is the main application of aircraft fuel tanks, and the proportion in 2017 is about 77%. The market share in enjoying increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Fuel Tanks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ContiTech

Meggitt

Zodiac

ATL

Vetus

IMTRA

Magam Safety

GEI Works

Plastimo

Turtle-Pac

Musthane

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Tank

Rigid Tank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil

Military

