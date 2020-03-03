Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2024

Bigmarketresearch.com offers 2017 report on global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2017-2024.

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain the market growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2597653/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2597653/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global automotive artificial intelligence market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Key Segments:

By Component: Hardware, Processor, Microprocessor (MPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Memory, Network, Software, Service

By Technology: Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

By Application: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Similar Related report

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2018

More summery: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report-2018-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]