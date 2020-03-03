Global Automotive Biometric Market Size Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast up to 2024

Big Market Research adds global Automotive Biometric Market report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Automotive biometric is an electronic component that identifies individuals with respect to their physiological and behavioral characteristic. The biometric system verifies and provides access to the controls, such as fingerprint recognition at the door/steering wheel, microphone inside the car that recognizes the owner’s voice, and others. After gaining the required data, the biometric system analyzes the current inputs with its existing records and then a complete access is provided to the owner.

Increase in need for safety is the major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market. The biometric system asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan and facial & voice recognition, which increase the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords thus making it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

The market is segmented based on technology, type, and country. Technology is further divided into fingerprint scan, voice recognition, face recognition, and others. Based on vehicle type, it is classified as passenger car and commercial vehicle. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), and Methode Electronics, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive biometric market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

