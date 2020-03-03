Global Cetuximab Market Outlook to 2018- 2024|SANOFI SA, WYETH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co

Cetuximab is an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cetuximab market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cetuximab business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cetuximab market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cetuximab value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

100 mg/50 mL Injection

200 mg/100 mL Injection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Head and Neck Cancer

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The Major players reported in the market include:

• SANOFI SA

• WYETH

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• Pfizer Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck & Co.Inc.

• Warner Chilcott plc

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cetuximab market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cetuximab market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cetuximab players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cetuximab with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cetuximab submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topic Covered :

2019-2024 Global Cetuximab Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cetuximab Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cetuximab Segment by Type

2.2.1 100 mg/50 mL Injection

2.2.2 200 mg/100 mL Injection

2.3 Cetuximab Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cetuximab Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cetuximab Segment by Application

2.4.1 Head and Neck Cancer

2.4.2 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

2.5 Cetuximab Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cetuximab Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cetuximab by Players

3.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cetuximab Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cetuximab Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cetuximab by Regions

4.1 Cetuximab Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cetuximab Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cetuximab Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cetuximab Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cetuximab Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cetuximab Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cetuximab Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cetuximab Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cetuximab Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cetuximab Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cetuximab Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cetuximab by Countries

7.2 Europe Cetuximab Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cetuximab Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cetuximab by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cetuximab Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cetuximab Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cetuximab Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cetuximab Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cetuximab Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cetuximab Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Cetuximab Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Cetuximab Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Eli Lilly

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cetuximab Product Offered

11.1.3 Eli Lilly Cetuximab Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Eli Lilly News

11.2 Merck

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cetuximab Product Offered

11.2.3 Merck Cetuximab Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Merck News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion