Global Connected Living Room Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2016 – 2024

The shift in the consumer needs gave birth to the emerging markets of Connected Living Room. Increasing usage of internet on laptops, pcs and mobile phones have led to a big shift in the market from discrete boxes to integration, televisions to smart televisions and carrier set-tops to applications, sticks and net-tops. The big screen of television that offers services such as Home Plug, Wi-Fi, DLNA, Wi-Fi Display, Mo CA, NFC and Ethernet and the content can swiftly be shared to smartphones, tablets and other devices.

The key drivers of the market are growth in demand by consumers, for content streaming and the continuous assimilation of enabling software and network technologies by electronics manufacturers. There are various advantages of the connected living room such as they provide control, comfort, energy savings and security, which further fueled the market growth. Rising threat of data theft and area more prone to hackers are few of the restraints for the market. There are various opportunistic areas of the connected living room market such as growing demand for high standard of living coupled with increasing nuclear families.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10840

The connected living room market can be segmented on the basis of device and technology. The device segment includes primary device and secondary device. Primary devices can be further sub segmented into set-top boxes, television systems and Blu-ray player. Secondary devices consist of home theater projectors, gaming consoles, and home audio systems. In addition, technology segments includes analysis of the different components such as memory ICs, processors, wireless chipsets (used for content sharing and connectivity purposes), and sensors. Furthermore, he market can also be segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The key players of the market are Apple Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Google Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Corporation and Microsoft Corporation among others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/10840