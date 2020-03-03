Global Database Security Market Competitive Strategies & Forecasts By 2025 – Key Players are Mcafee, Oracle, Thales E-Security, IBM, IRI, HP, Hexatier, Fortinet, Trustwave, Safenet, Porticor, Green SQL, Informatica,
From a world perspective, this report represents overall database security market size by analyzing historical information and future prospect. The potential of this business phase has been strictly investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. the current market condition and future prospects of the phase has conjointly been examined. Moreover, key ways within the market that has product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are mentioned. This report focuses on database security volume and worth at world level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report categorizes the assembly, apparent consumption, export and import of database security in North America, Europe, China, Japan, geographical area and Asian country. For every manufacturer coated, this report analyzes their producing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory value, revenue and market share in world market.
The global database security market accounted for USD 2.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DATABASE SECURITY MARKET REPORT:
- Get enlightened information available on the database security market worldwide.
- Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.
- Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.
- The main criterion related to database security industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.
- The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder’s responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.
- The research of emerging database security market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.
- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.
- Global database security Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
COMPANIES COVERED
- Mcafee,
- Oracle,
- Thales E-Security,
- IBM,
- IRI,
- HP,
- Hexatier,
- Fortinet,
- Trustwave,
- Protegrity,
- Imperva,
- Informatica,
- Micro Focus,
- Safenet,
- Porticor,
- Green SQL,
Informatica,
- Axis Technology and
- Gemalto
MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS & MARKET RESTRAINT
- Increase in the volumes of business data across industries
- Development in the regulatory scenario
- Rise in the demand for sophisticated security solutions
- Growing need for protection against the ongoing attacks
- Propagation of cloud based applications and services
- High Cost with respect to installation and budget limitation
INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT
- According to Trustwave Holdings, Inc., in 2016, median number of days from an intrusion to detection of a compromise came up to 49 days, as compared to 2015 which was 80.5 days.
- In 2016, regulation named as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which was officially adopted in April 2016, and will be enforced from May, 2018. Due to this act, companies will spend more on information security to avoid fines for failure and to secure the business data.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Based on component, the global database security market is segmented into
- software and
- services
Software is sub segmented into data masking and redaction, database auditing and reporting, encryption and tokenization, access control management and others. Services are sub segmented into managed services and professional services.
On the basis of deployment model, the global database security market is segmented into
- cloud and
- on-premises
On the basis of business function, the global database security market is segmented into
- sales,
- marketing,
- operations,
- finance and others
On the basis of organization size, the global database security market is segmented into
- small and medium-sized enterprise and
- large enterprise
On the basis of end users, the global database security market is segmented into
- Banking,
- Financial Services, and Insurance,
- Telecommunications and IT,
- Manufacturing,
- Energy and Utilities,
- Retail and Ecommerce,
- Government and Defense,
- Healthcare and Life Sciences,
- Media and Entertainment and others
Based on geography, the global database security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
