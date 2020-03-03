Global Database Security Market Competitive Strategies & Forecasts By 2025 – Key Players are Mcafee, Oracle, Thales E-Security, IBM, IRI, HP, Hexatier, Fortinet, Trustwave, Safenet, Porticor, Green SQL, Informatica,

From a world perspective, this report represents overall database security market size by analyzing historical information and future prospect. The potential of this business phase has been strictly investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. the current market condition and future prospects of the phase has conjointly been examined. Moreover, key ways within the market that has product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are mentioned. This report focuses on database security volume and worth at world level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report categorizes the assembly, apparent consumption, export and import of database security in North America, Europe, China, Japan, geographical area and Asian country. For every manufacturer coated, this report analyzes their producing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory value, revenue and market share in world market.

The global database security market accounted for USD 2.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

COMPANIES COVERED

Mcafee,

Oracle,

Thales E-Security,

IBM,

IRI,

HP,

Hexatier,

Fortinet,

Trustwave,

Protegrity,

Imperva,

Informatica,

Micro Focus,

Safenet,

Porticor,

Green SQL,

Informatica,

Axis Technology and

Gemalto

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS & MARKET RESTRAINT

Increase in the volumes of business data across industries

Development in the regulatory scenario

Rise in the demand for sophisticated security solutions

Growing need for protection against the ongoing attacks

Propagation of cloud based applications and services

High Cost with respect to installation and budget limitation

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

According to Trustwave Holdings, Inc., in 2016, median number of days from an intrusion to detection of a compromise came up to 49 days, as compared to 2015 which was 80.5 days.

In 2016, regulation named as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which was officially adopted in April 2016, and will be enforced from May, 2018. Due to this act, companies will spend more on information security to avoid fines for failure and to secure the business data.

Gain easy Inquiry of this report, along with on-demand services

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on component, the global database security market is segmented into

software and

services

Software is sub segmented into data masking and redaction, database auditing and reporting, encryption and tokenization, access control management and others. Services are sub segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment model, the global database security market is segmented into

cloud and

on-premises

On the basis of business function, the global database security market is segmented into

sales,

marketing,

operations,

finance and others

On the basis of organization size, the global database security market is segmented into

small and medium-sized enterprise and

large enterprise

On the basis of end users, the global database security market is segmented into

Banking,

Financial Services, and Insurance,

Telecommunications and IT,

Manufacturing,

Energy and Utilities,

Retail and Ecommerce,

Government and Defense,

Healthcare and Life Sciences,

Media and Entertainment and others

Based on geography, the global database security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

