Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market Status, Company Profiles, Gross Margin and Future Scenario Forecast till 2024

The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber.

Scope of the Report:

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 836 million USD in 2016 and will be 833 million USD in 2022.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Common Rail Injection System is about 20.35% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Diesel Fuel Injection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2024, from 7950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Fuel Injection Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Weifu Group

Woodward

Shandong Kangda

Stanadyne

PurePower Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System

Common Rail Injection System

Other Injection System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction and Agriculture Machinery

Other Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Diesel Fuel Injection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

