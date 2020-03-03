Global Dispenser Market In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Verticals and Forecast 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Dispenser Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2023.

Dispenser Market is a kind of equipment spray glue onto the specified location, completing the bonding effect. Dispenser Market can be programmed to let the glue is sprayed onto the desired location with high accuracy. Currently, the dispenser is commonly used in PCB process, LCD process, SMT process and other electronic components manufacturing industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dispenser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Dispenser industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

MUSASHI and Nordson captured the top two revenue share spots in the Dispenser market in 2015. MUSASHI dominated with 33.74% revenue share, followed by Nordson with 29.48% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for Dispenser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2023, from 820 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MUSASHI

Nordson

SMART VISION

TENSUN

IEI

SAEJONG

Venison

Lampda

TWIN

Second Automatic Equipment

XUTONG AUTOMATION

Dexin

Shihao

DAHENG

Tianhao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desktop

Floor Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

