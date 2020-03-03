Global Drip Irrigation to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Drip Irrigation Market (by components (filters, pressure pumps, valves, emitters and drip tube), crop type (fruits & vegetables, cereals & pulses, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses), application (greenhouse, agriculture, landscape)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Drip Irrigation. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Drip Irrigation cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Drip Irrigation growth factors.

The forecast Drip Irrigation Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Drip Irrigation on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global drip irrigation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Drip irrigation is a type of micro irrigation system that is likely to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of the plants either from above or buried below the soil surface. It is the most effective method for using the minimum quantity of water for higher yield. This system distributes water through pipes, emitters, valves, and tubing. Drip irrigation allows poor farmers to utilize minimal quantities of water and cultivate home gardens and other land production of food required for the family and some for trade. Proper installation and management of this system can help in considerable preservation of water by controlling evaporation and drainage. It can control soil erosion and can be used efficiently for all soil types.

The prompt upsurge in population results in the growing demand of the agricultural product with limited resources and increasing need for water conservation mostly in unfertile regions are boosting the growth of the drip irrigation market. Additionally, agricultural irrigation segment is expected to hold the largest market share followed by greenhouse irrigation over upcoming years due to increasing water scarcity and growing adoption of irrigation tools in the agricultural sector, which in turn, are driving the growth of drip irrigation market. Further, the capacity of drip irrigation system for delivering improved yield with limited water supply and Small-scale farmers putting emphasis on applying these systems in order to upsurge crop yields by utilizing minimum water is again driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, government enthusiasm for providing subsidies for drip irrigation and growing technological advancements in micro irrigation systems are some major factors fuelling market growth. Besides this, the less water consumption ability and the rising trend of sustainable irrigation methods is encouraging the adoption of drip systems to a large scale. However, on the contrary, high initial investment cost related to installing a drip irrigation system is anticipated to act as the restraining factor that affects the growth of the global drip irrigation system market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region dominates the market growth followed by North America and Europe region. In Asia Pacific region growing consciousness and prominent support from the government through incentives and subsidies are driving the market growth. Further, the increasing need for food production capacity with the less use of water is also driving the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. In the North America region, factors such as advancement in technology are boosting the growth of drip irrigation market. Europe region has compact cultivable land owing to growing industrialization government of European countries are taking initiatives to encourage a drip irrigation system in farms to enhance the crop yield.

Market Segmentation by Components, Crop Type and Application

The report on global drip irrigation market covers segments such as, components, crop type, and application. On the basis of components, the global drip irrigation market is categorized into filters, pressure pumps, valves, emitters, and drip tube. On the basis of crop type, the global drip irrigation market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, cereals & pulses, turf & ornamentals, and oilseeds & pulses. On the basis of application, the global drip irrigation market is categorized into greenhouse, agriculture, and landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global drip irrigation market such as The Toro Company, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., Antelco Pty Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, Eurodrip S.A., Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. and Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

