Global Exoskeleton Market 2025 | Top Key Players Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd, DIH Technologies Corporation, Esco Bionics, B-Temia, Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Bionik Laboratories corp.

CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Global Exoskeleton Market which in turn is making the sales, import, export, and revenue growth. The Global Exoskeleton Market provides a thorough analysis of the current conditions for the Semiconductors and Electronics industry due to the Global Exoskeleton Market

Additionally, the report is a detailed analysis of the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends along with these it provides gen regarding the market’s drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis.

Global Exoskeleton Market is highly dependent on the top players and brands. This report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands, showing their moves when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, at the same time providing with figures for the forecast years of 2018-2025.

The Global Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach USD 8,300.00 Million by 2025 from USD 528.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 41.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Exoskeleton Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are–ATOUN Inc., SUIT X, Hocoma, Rex Bionics Ltd, ReWalk Robotics, RB3D, Raytheon Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, ottobock, Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd, DIH Technologies Corporation, Esco Bionics, B-Temia, Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Bionik Laboratories corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, GOGOA, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and EXHAUSS among others.

Segmentation: Global Exoskeleton Market

By Component (Hardware, Software),

Mobility (Stationary, Mobile),

Type (Powered, Passive),

Body Parts (Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Full Body),

End User (Healthcare {Rehabilitation, Elderly Care}, Defence/Military, Industrial, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Focusing points in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Report focal-point

Drivers: Global Exoskeleton Market

One of the major factor driving the market for exoskeleton market is growing geriatric population, . This factor led to the increase the demand for exoskeleton products. Advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology are the other factors driving the growth of the exoskeleton market.

GROWING GERIATRIC POPULATION:

The world’s population is ageing; almost every country in the world is experiencing growth in the number and proportion of older persons in their population. For instance, according to World Population Prospects, in 2015 it has been estimated that people at the age of 60 years or more than 60 years has increased substantially in recent years in most countries and regions, and that growth is projected to accelerate in the coming decades.

The aging population generally suffers such troubles as physical limits, action inconvenience, lack of strength and endurance. However, to get rid of these problems and making the elderly people independent, various developments are taking place each day to bring and provide the aged people a life of comfort. For instance, according to MIT Technology review, in June, 2016, Superflex (U.K.), a leading manufacturer of exoskeleton has launched wearable robotic suits for elderly or disabled people to perform basic task.

In 2015, Ekso (U.S.) launched robotic body suit in order to enable older and partially disabled people to walk independently and self-reliantly.

ADVENT OF ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGIES:

Robotic technology is becoming dominant in the recent years. Robotics holds the capability of transforming lives and work practices, raises efficiency and safety levels, and provide enhanced levels of service.

With the increased awareness and easy usage robotics has set to become the driving technology supporting a whole new generation of self-directed devices and intellectual objects.

Many developments and launched have taken place in the recent time. Some of them are:

In 2014, Roof Monitor by Robot Creative Management, LLC(U.S) has been introduced in the market, it is technology-based system that has been designed to observe live loads of water and snow on the roofs of low-sloped buildings and to inform businesses about the risk involved.

In 2018, Moley (U.K.) launched world’s first robotic kitchen that is supported by an iTunes’ style library of recipes.

