Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry. The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015.
The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.
Although sales of fingerprint biometrics machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the fingerprint biometrics machine field hastily.
The worldwide market for Fingerprint Biometrics Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2023, from 1150 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Safran
3M Cogent
Crossmatch
Suprema
HID Global
NEC
Dermalog Identification Systems
M2SYS Technology
Northrop Grumman
Green Bit
Bio-key
ZKTeco
Integrated Biometrics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single Finger
Multi Finger
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government
Banking and Finance
Travel and Migration
Criminal
Others
Major Points from TOC for Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market:
Chapter One: Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Overview
Chapter Two: Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
