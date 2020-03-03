Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2023.

Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fingerprint Biometrics Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry. The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of fingerprint biometrics machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the fingerprint biometrics machine field hastily.

The worldwide market for Fingerprint Biometrics Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2023, from 1150 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Safran

3M Cogent

Crossmatch

Suprema

HID Global

NEC

Dermalog Identification Systems

M2SYS Technology

Northrop Grumman

Green Bit

Bio-key

ZKTeco

Integrated Biometrics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Finger

Multi Finger

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Banking and Finance

Travel and Migration

Criminal

Others

