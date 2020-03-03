Global Hemostats Market Emerging Trends And Technology 2024 Ethicon US LLC, Pfizer Inc., and C.R. Bard Inc., B.Braun Melsungen, 3-D Matrix, Ltd., Resorba Medical GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Arch Therapeutics Inc.

Global Hemostats Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Hemostats Market is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Thrombin based hemostats market has the largest market segment in hemostats market.

Top Key Players Covered In This Report:

The global hemostats market is highly concentrated market with major key players and local players to cater the domestic market. Ethicon US LLC dominated the hemostats market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Pfizer Inc., and C.R. Bard Inc. Other players in the market include Baxter, Vascular Solutions, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen, 3-D Matrix, Ltd., Resorba Medical GmbH (an Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Company), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Arch Therapeutics Inc., Biom’Up SAS, CryoLife, Inc., Gamma Therapeutics, Inc., Hemostasis, LLC, MedTrade Products Limited., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH, Stryker, CSL Behring, Mallinckrodt, and Equimedical, B.V. holds a share of 15.3% of the global hemostats market in 2016.

ETHICON US, LLC (SUBSIDIARY OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC):

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments- Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Recent Developments:

1. In June, 2017 Ethicon US, LLC received FDA approval for SURGICEL powder absorbable hemostat. This hemostat powder will help surgeons to have a simple and predictable adjunctive hemostatic solution to control continuous oozing on broad or raw surfaces.

2. In August, 2016 Ethicon US, LLC collaborated with Touch Surgery to improve patient’s condition through Ethicon surgical products.

Pfizer:

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York, U.S., Pfizer Inc., is engaged in discovering, developing and, manufacturing of healthcare products. Pfizer operates through two segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment concentrates on creating and commercializing immunizations and prescriptions that enhance patients’ lives, and in addition products for the end user health care. The EH segment includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars and infusion systems, inadditon to research and development.

C.R BARD:

Founded in 1907 and headquartered at Murray Hill, New Jersey, USA, C. R. Bard, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical technologies. The company operates through four business segments- vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialties.

Recent Developments:

1. In August, 2013 C. R. Bard, Inc. acquired Medafor, Inc. a leading developer and supplier of plant based hemostatic agents. This acquisition would enhance the company’s business opportunities.

Customization Options

· All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

· All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

