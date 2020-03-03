Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.
Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls.
Request a sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/538685
Scope of the Report:
The Lightweight Jackets industry concentration is not high; there are numerous brands in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U, but their products are usually produced in China, India and other underdeveloped countries. China take a market share of 46.4% in 2016, followed by India with a proportion of 17.2%.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Lightweight Jackets will increase.
The worldwide market for Lightweight Jackets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 153000 million US$ in 2024, from 108100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Lightweight Jackets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NIKE
Adidas
Zara
HandM
Gap
Uniqlo
The North Face
Burberry
LOUIS VUITTON
Esprit Holdings
Columbia
Meters/bonwe
Semir
Giorgio Armani
Bestseller
Forever 21
ANTA
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Hanesbrands
Li-ning
PUMA
Chanel
Prada
BOSS
DolceandGabbana
Patagonia
Topman
Canada Goose
Moncler
Helly Hansen
Iconix Brand Group
Free Country
Alfred Dunner
BISOU BISOU
Barbour and Sons
Asics
Mizuno
Under Armour
Browse full table of contents and data tables https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Lightweight-Jackets-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ordinary Type
Functional Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men
Women
Kids
Order a Purchase Report copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/538685
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lightweight Jackets market.
Chapter 1, to describe Lightweight Jackets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lightweight Jackets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lightweight Jackets in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Lightweight Jackets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Lightweight Jackets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Lightweight Jackets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lightweight Jackets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the World’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr. Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070(U.S)
+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)