Global Linen Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Linen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Linen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kingdom

NZ Group

Siulas

Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile

Long Da linen Textile

Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile

Yogi Yarns

STAR Group

Shibui Knits

Qichun County Dongshen Textile

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry spun yarn

Wet spun yarn

Blended yarn

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bed sheet

Clothing

Bed linens

Decoration

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Linen market.

Chapter 1, to describe Linen product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Linen, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Linen in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Linen competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Linen breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Linen market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Linen sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

