Global Lingerie Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 with Market Share of Top Companies

Global Lingerie Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

Scope of the Report:

China is the world’s largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

Global lingerie market is in a period of rapid development, the market capacity continues to increase, but at the same time also began intense competition. After completing a preliminary accumulation, many manufacturers are in a critical period of industrial upgrading and brand upgrades. With the development of the global economy, the future of the consumer market will show M type, focused on high-end and low-end, mid-market will be narrowed, the competition fierce.

The worldwide market for Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lingerie in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

Browse full table of contents and data tables https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Lingerie-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Stores

Store Front

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lingerie market.

Chapter 1, to describe Lingerie product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lingerie, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lingerie in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lingerie competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lingerie breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lingerie market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lingerie sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

