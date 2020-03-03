Global Medical Aesthetics Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of close to 12.8% during the forecast period, The key players are Allergan Lumenis, Cynosure Inc. include BTL Industries, Ltd., Merz Pharma

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Aesthetic Laser Devices, Energy Devices, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Facial Aesthetic Devices), Applications (Anti-Aging & Wrinkles, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping & Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis & Vitiligo), End Users, Distribution Channel, Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 billion by 2024 from USD 10.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Energy Devices market has the largest market segment in medical aesthetics market.

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024

Top Key Players Covered In This Report: The global medical aesthetics market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Allergan dominated the medical aesthetics market, accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Lumenis, Cynosure Inc. Other players in this market include BTL Industries, Ltd., Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Sciton Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Solta Medical (a division of Valeant Aesthetics), and Syneron Medical Ltd., among others held 55.3% of the global medical aesthetics market in 2016.

Key Drivers: Global Medical Aesthetics Market



Some of the major factors driving the market for medical aesthetics market are growing aging population, key players are taking strategic decisions to gain market share. These factors increase the demand for medical aesthetic devices. Rising demand for medical aesthetics devices and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Regulatory scenario and high cost of treatment are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on laser devices and skin tightening and body contouring in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the medical aesthetics market.

Development of self-injection devices is changing the trend for the administration of injections in the healthcare sector.

Allergan:

Incorporated in 2013 and headquartered in New Jersey, U.S., Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the globe. The company operates through seven business segments: central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recent developments:

In April 2017, Allergan acquired ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc (U.S.), benefitting Allergan to become the sales leader in body contouring segment. In January 2017, Allergan introduced its first injectable product, Juvederm Volite to improve the facial skin quality which lasts for nine months with one application/treatment.

Lumenis :

Incorporated in 1991 and headquartered in Yokeneam, Israel, Lumenis is the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for developing surgical, aesthetic, and ophthalmic applications. The aesthetic segments offers treatment for ablative skin resurfacing, acne scars treatment, blepharoplasty, laser hair removal, pigmentation, rosacea, scar revision, skin toning, tattoo removal, vascular leg vein, non ablative skin resurfacing, and women’s health. Technology used for production of such devices are- Ablative Lasers CO2, IPL – Intense Pulsed Light, Long Pulsed – Nd:YAG, and Diode Lasers as Non Ablative Laser.

Recent Developments:

In April 2017, Lumenis announced the launch of PiQo4, powerful technology for the treatment of pigmentation and tattoo removal.

Cynosure Inc :

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, U.S., Cynosure is a leading provider of laser and light-based energy systems used for aesthetic treatment procedures. The company’s aesthetic devices product deals in three business segments which include non-invasive and minimally invasive laser, light-based aesthetic treatment applications, and RF energy based surgical and aesthetic applications solutions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2016, Cynosure received FDA clearance for its product, PicoSure Energy Delivery system for tattoo removal and treatment of pigmented lesions.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

