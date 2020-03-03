Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

— Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In 2017, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.

China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.

In application, Niacin downstream is wide and recently Niacin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Niacin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 77.65% of total downstream consumption of Niacin in global. In type, Niacin can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 93.29% share.

The global Niacin (Vitamin B3) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Niacin (Vitamin B3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Niacin (Vitamin B3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical

Resonance Specialties

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

Table Of Contents:

1 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Niacin (Vitamin B3)

1.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Feed Grade

1.3 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Feed Additives

1.3.3 Food and Drinks Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Daily Chemicals

1.3 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Niacin (Vitamin B3) Business

7.1 Lonza

7.1.1 Lonza Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Lonza Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Jubilant Life Sciences

7.2.1 Jubilant Life Sciences Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Vertellus

7.3.1 Vertellus Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Vertellus Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Brother Enterprises

7.4.1 Brother Enterprises Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Brother Enterprises Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

7.5.1 Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Niacin (Vitamin B3) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology Niacin (Vitamin B3) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

